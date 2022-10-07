Eritrea Is Participating At Summer Para-Olympics

Asmara, 07 October 2022- Eritrea is participating at the Summer Para-Olympics 2022 that is underway in Sochi, Russian Federation, from 2 to 9 October under the theme "We Are One in Sport".

At the Para-Olympics in which 20 countries are taking part, Eritrea is participating by three disabled athletes including one female in table tennis.

Eritrea is participating at the invitation by the National Committee of the Para-Olympics of the Russian Federation to the National Para-Olympics Committee of Eritrea.

Para-Olympics 2022 incorporates table tennis, athletics, swimming, chess, and handball among others.

Eritrea became member of the International Para-Olympics Committee on 11 December 2021 at the general meeting held in Taiwan.