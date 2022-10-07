Eritrea: World Cerebral Palsy Day

7 October 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

World Cerebral Palsy was observed at national level in Asmara on 6 October under the theme "Let's Support People with Cerebral Palsy".

Mr. Yakob Haile, Chairman of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability of Eritrea, said that the objective of the observance of the day is to develop the understanding of the public in support citizens with cerebral disability.

Ms. Yirga'alem Yebio, head of organization and follow-up at the association, on her part said that supporting nationals with cerebral disability is not to be left to one organization only and called on the society to assume responsibility of supporting them.

The observance featured various artistic and general knowledge contests.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is being observed for the 10th time at international level and for the 4th time at national level.

