Rwanda: Kagame, Singaporean Business Magnate Discuss Investment Opportunities

1 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame, on Saturday, October 1, met with Singapore's tycoon Kuok Khoon Hong, co-founder and CEO of Wilmar International, as part of his 3-day working visit to Singapore.

They discussed investment opportunities in various sectors including agri-business, according to Presidency.

Hong is the co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Wilmar International, one of Asia's leading agribusiness groups and the world's largest palm oil trader.

The business magnate was last year received by Kagame at Village Urugwiro in Kigali.

It has not been officially confirmed by authorities but The New Times understands that Wilmar International Limited intends to invest in manufacturing and agro-processing sectors among other areas.

In a related development, Kagame also met with Singaporean diplomat and former President of the United Nations Security Council, Kishore Mahbubani, for a discussion on key issues including global affairs.

This is the second day of Kagame's visit to Singapore.

On the first day, Kagame met with the country's top government officials including President Halima Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, where they discussed a range of issues touching bilateral relations.

