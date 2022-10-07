Kenya: Chebukati's Wife, Mochache, Mwangangi, Belio Kipsang Among Those Shortlisted for PS Jobs

Nairobi — Over 15 Principal Secretaries (PS) and Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) who served under former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee administration are among those shortlisted for the positions of Principal Secretaries by the Public Service Commission, seeking to serve in President Ruto's government.

The over 15 PSs and CASs are among 477 candidates shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) from the over 9,000 nominees who had submitted their applications, according to the body's corporate communications officer Browne Kutswa.

Those listed include Esther Koimett (Broadcasting and communication), Susan Mochache (Health), Belio Kipsang (Regional and Northern Corridor Development), Saitoti Torome (Planning), Fatuma Chege (CBC), Nelson Marwa (Devolution) Jerome Ochieng (ICT) Fatuma Hirsi (Tourism), Kirimi Kaberia (Industrialization), Mercy Mwangangi (CAS health), Sarah Ruto (CAS education), Simon Nabukwesi (University education and research) Fatuma Hirsi (PS broadcasting), Julius Ouma Jwan (Early Learning), Winnie Guchu (CAS, State Law Office), Safina Kwekwe (Gender affairs) and Charles Hinga (PS Housing) are some of Uhuru's PS and CAS on the shortlist.

Others listed are some of the poll losers and close allies of President Ruto who are perhaps looking for a reward for the role they played in President William Ruto's State House journey including former Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir, Isaac Mwaura, Jonathan Mueke and Chris Wamalwa.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati's wife Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi,Korir Sing'oei who has been Ruto's legal adviser and Prof Edward Kisiang'ani who has been a key person in the head of state's communication team since the campaign period, are also part of the list.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PSC at the same time invited members of the public to give their views on the suitability of the candidates, ahead of interviews set to be held from October 12 to October 22, 2022.

"Selection interviews to fill the advertised positions of Principal Secretaries in the public service will be held between October 12 and 22, 2022, following the conclusion of shortlisting of applicants by the Public Service Commission," stated Kutswa .

Kutswa stated that interviews will be conducted at the head office in Nairobi and the names of successful candidates will hereafter be forwarded to President William Ruto for consideration for appointment as provided in the law.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration will have 49 Principal Secretaries who will each head a state department in the 22 ministries.

Some of the Ministries set to have more than one PS include that of Prime Cabinet Secretary under nominee Musalia Mudavadi which is expected to have three PSs to be in charge of Internal Security and National Administration, Correctional Services and Citizen Services.

The other one is National Treasury which is to be led by Prof Njuguna Ndung'u is set to be manned by two PSs steering the dockets of Finance and Economic Planning .

The Foreign Affairs Ministry which is to be led by Alfred Mutua as CS will have a PS for Foreign Affairs and another for Diaspora Affairs.

The Public Service and Gender Ministry is too set to have two PSs to take care of Public Service and another for Gender and Affirmative.