Rwanda: First Lady in Qatar for World Innovation Summit for Health

First Lady Jeannette Kagame, this morning joined world leaders in Doha, Qatar for the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH).

The three day conference will be hosted under the theme 'Healing the Future.'

In its eighth version, the summit will include a major focus on exploring the potential health legacy of the FIBA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament, as well as other key areas of focus such as the post-COVID-19 legacy, disability and accessibility, and health wellbeing.

Organisers say that the summit will also shed light on issues such as antimicrobial resistance and health care in conflict areas.

Held every two years, global leaders and medical experts meet to engage in several discussions aimed at making healthcare more accessible, equitable and affordable.

Each panel discussion is underpinned by an evidence-based policy report drafted ahead of the summit by industry experts that offer concrete policy recommendations for governments.

"The basis on which the WISH 2022 Summit will establish itself will be a commitment to sustainability and inclusion. Moreover, the upcoming summit will promote appropriate solutions to overcome global health challenges, which aim to create more sustainable practices in the healthcare sector and provide care services that suit all financial capabilities," a statement released by the organisers indicated.