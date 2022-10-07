Rwanda: First Lady Talks Peace, Prosperity as Baseline for Sustainable Development

4 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has said that world leaders should work towards sustainable development with an aim of achieving peace and prosperity.

She made her remarks during a panel on maternal and child health, as part of the ongoing World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) in Doha, Qatar, on October 4.

Mrs. Kagame noted that in a post-Genocide nation, "peace was our non-negotiable ground 0."

"This is what resonates so deeply when considering Sustainable Development Goals as a full picture when focusing on issues such as child and maternal health.

"We must remain conscious of both end goals -peace and prosperity -and the groundwork it requires," she added.

She challenged leaders to think of how, without the two factors - and without a good climate and with poverty -any mother or child, any family or any society is expected to thrive.

The First Lady highlighted some of the health systems gaps such as access inequity, disparity between funding pledges and commitments met, and the development of a critical mass in healthcare provision in all countries.

Hence, she encouraged leaders to evaluate their shortcomings, question narratives taken for granted, and recalibrate approaches and strategise accordingly.

The WISH conference is held every two years, where global leaders and medical experts meet to engage in several discussions aimed at making healthcare more accessible, equitable and affordable.

This year's summit is hosted under the theme 'Healing the Future.'

It has a major focus on exploring the potential health legacy of the FIBA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament, as well as other key areas of focus such as the post-COVID-19 legacy, disability and accessibility, and health wellbeing.

It is also expected to shed light on issues such as antimicrobial resistance and health care in conflict areas.

