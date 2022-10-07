Kenya: Sirisia MP John Waluke Surrenders to Police After 67yr Jail Sentence Upheld

7 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke has surrendered a day after his appeal seeking to overturn a 67 year jail sentence was rejected.

The lawmaker was sent back to jail alongside Grace Wakhungu after their appeal against a magistrate's verdict on a corruption case was dismissed. Wakhungu was sentenced for 79 years.

They had been jailed by the Magistrate's Court which found him guilty in a Sh297 million maize scandal but he filed an appeal at the High Court, arguing that the court had erred in the judgment.

The High Court upheld the Magistrate's verdict on Thursday and ordered him back to jail.

They were sentenced in 2020 alongside Grace Wakhungu on June 25 over Sh300 million fraud in a maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Justice Esther Maina in her judgment said that the sentence by the Magistrate's court was not harsh since the 2 had defrauded the government Sh297 million in the supply of maize to NCPB.

The court further found and ruled that the evidence tendered before the trial court was factual, which showed that the appellants had fraudulently received the money. The court gave the two the option of a fine of a total of Sh2 Billion.

