Uganda: Bobi Wine Says Arrested, Questioned in Dubai

8 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has said he has been arrested and interrogated for eight hours by authorities in Dubai.

National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has said he has been arrested and interrogated for 10 hours by authorities in Dubai.

"Landed in Dubai at 8:30pm and it's now 5am. I have been held and interrogated for eight hours. They asked me about NUP, it's leaders, their phone numbers, my family members and their contacts! I have all necessary travel documents. They have confiscated my passport and my phone. I am literary under arrest," Kyagulanyi tweeted on Saturday morning.

The NUP leader had flown to Dubai for a charity concert to supported stranded Ugandan migrant workers.

In the latest statement, the former presidential candidate said whereas his phone and passport had initially been confiscated, they were returned to him after 10 hours of interrogation .

"Hopefully things go as planned. Will give an update," he said.

NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi confirmed the development but noted that Kyagulanyi's arrest and interrogation is for "political reasons"

" We hope the authorities in Dubai are not trying anything ridiculous. Given the kind of questions they are asking him, this has nothing to do with immigration requirements, he's clearly being held for political reasons. Unacceptable,"Ssenyonyi tweeted.

Authorities in Dubai are yet to come out with a formal statement about the claims by Uganda's biggest opposition figure.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X