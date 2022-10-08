Uganda: Bobi Wine Says Arrested, Questioned in Dubai

National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has said he has been arrested and interrogated for eight hours by authorities in Dubai.

"Landed in Dubai at 8:30pm and it's now 5am. I have been held and interrogated for eight hours. They asked me about NUP, it's leaders, their phone numbers, my family members and their contacts! I have all necessary travel documents. They have confiscated my passport and my phone. I am literary under arrest," Kyagulanyi tweeted on Saturday morning.

The NUP leader had flown to Dubai for a charity concert to supported stranded Ugandan migrant workers.

In the latest statement, the former presidential candidate said whereas his phone and passport had initially been confiscated, they were returned to him after 10 hours of interrogation .

"Hopefully things go as planned. Will give an update," he said.

NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi confirmed the development but noted that Kyagulanyi's arrest and interrogation is for "political reasons"

" We hope the authorities in Dubai are not trying anything ridiculous. Given the kind of questions they are asking him, this has nothing to do with immigration requirements, he's clearly being held for political reasons. Unacceptable,"Ssenyonyi tweeted.

Authorities in Dubai are yet to come out with a formal statement about the claims by Uganda's biggest opposition figure.