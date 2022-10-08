Tanzania: Public Urged to Cooperate in Eradicating Gender-Based Violence

Social Welfare Officers in Dar es Salaam region have asked the public to cooperate in monitoring and dealing with acts of gender-based violence to address the vice.

They made the plea during their strategic meeting between the Minister of Social Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima and the officers.

The meeting, which was held in Dar-es-Salaam, aimed at evaluating the progress in the eradication of acts of violence in the region.

Dr Gwajima asked the officers to continue with the great work they were doing in fighting violence while the Government continues with efforts to address shortage of such officers.

"While we are continuing to empower more social welfare officers, let's do our best because it is in this period that the work of Social Welfare Officers is visible and that is why our President came with the special Ministry which deals with these issues.

Violence is a challenge that greatly affects children and women; it has come to a point where children are being exploited" the minister noted.

She asked theleaders and the community to join the national campaign called 'Shujaa wa Maendeleo naUstawi wa Jamii Tanzania' (SMAUJATA) in order to fight the violence from the local and village levels.

She also asked the Social Welfare Officers to ensure that the guidelines for the establishment and operationalization of children's Councils and Child Protection Desks are distributed to all education officers who would supply such documents to schools.

On his part, Ilala District Commissioner Ng'wilabuza Ludigija said the government was appreciating great work done by the Social Welfare Officers despite of the existing challenges.

The Social Welfare Officer Suzan Boniphace said they were encountering challenges in carrying out their duties including lack of facilities.