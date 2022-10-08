Angola: President Sets Up Commission to Expand Civil Registration, ID

7 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço has appointed an Inter-ministerial Commission for Identification of Constraints and Coming up with Solutions to Expand the Birth Registration Process and Issuance of Identity Cards (ID).

In its press release reached Angop Friday, the Presidency's Civil Affairs Office states that the Commission was created in response to the need to strengthen the benefits of fundamental rights of national citizens.

The Inter-ministerial Commission is coordinated by the minister of State and head of the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, assisted by Deputy Coordinator, the minister of Justice and Human Rights.

The list also features ministers of the Interior, Foreign Affairs, Territorial Administration, Finance, Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media.

Director of the Intelligence and State Security Service and the Director of the Institute for Administrative Modernisation, also integrate the Inter-ministerial Commission

Created under Presidential Decree, the Inter-ministerial Commission is tasked with ensuring the full benefits of fundamental rights of national citizens, considering a fundamental requirement the birth registration and the attribution of an Identity Card.

The work of the Inter-ministerial Commission aims to strengthen democratic inclusion, ensure social justice and reaffirm the need for full exercise of the right to citizenship.

