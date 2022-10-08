Zimbabwe: Over 400 Teachers Offer Free Services

OVER 400 teachers across the country have offered free services to understaffed Government schools as the Government starts recruiting more teachers after recently increasing their allowances by 25 percent.

The teachers from early childhood development, primary and secondary classes said children must not be denied the right to education and they were ready to work at any Government School across the country that does not have enough teachers.

One of the teachers, Mr Noel Jeke, called on teachers to be united and work together for the development of the country. "We as teachers, what we are saying is we love our country and when we say our country we mean our children because they are the leaders of tomorrow. We must work with a view of seeing a better Zimbabwe.

"If there are no teachers at certain places across the country, we are willing to go and work there free of charge. Downing tools by teachers affects everyone because even teachers themselves are parents and it would not be fair to see their children not receiving lessons," he said. Another teacher, Ms Yulanda Marowa, said she was ready to offer her services for free to any Government school which is in need of teachers.

"We are patriotic teachers and as patriots we should love our country and as teachers we must teach the children. I attained my qualifications at Belvedere Teachers College but I have not worked since graduation.

"Before I am employed by the Government I am ready to offer my services for free of charge. People should understand that it is not about money but grooming our children who are our future leaders. Let us move away from politics and make sure not to kill our children's future because of money," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Progressive and Patriotic Citizens of Zimbabwe president Mr Patson Murimoga said where the Government felt there was a shortage of teachers they were ready to offer their services for free.

"We understood what patriotism is and that teaching is a calling just like any other profession. So we partnered with teachers in supporting Government efforts and they have pledged to teach for free.

They are saying if there is any school in need of teachers they are ready to teach for free. We support government initiatives as patriotic citizens of the country. We are not political but we are ordinary citizens who have our country at heart," he said.

Mr Murimoga said children must not be denied the right to education as they are the future leaders of the country.

Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro said that was the kind of patriotism that was very much welcome to the nation.

"Volunteering is a way to make an impact in someone else's life. Whether you donate your time to lessen economic stress, promote healthy futures, educate others, provide resources for underserved communities, or contribute to any other noble cause, you are helping someone in need.

"This is why non-profit organisations exist, to help your fellow humans. To support one's country is to support the people who reside there. I am sure we would all like to live in a nation that values each person and gives them a chance to succeed. We are proud to have such patriotic volunteers amongst us," he said.