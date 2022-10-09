Namibia Safe From Load-Shedding - Nampower

6 October 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

MANAGING director of the Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) Simson Haulofu has assured the nation that Namibia's electricity supply is secure.

"Load-shedding has never happened here before and it is likely not to happen anytime soon. We have never experienced prolonged power outages as well. However, I can't say that it will never happen because I don't know what the future holds but at the moment, I can assure the nation that we are likely not to experience any load-shedding anytime soon," he said.

He said all systems are in place to secure a constant and sufficient supply of power to the nation.

Haulofu was speaking at an electricity supply industry stakeholders forum at Oshakati on Thursday, following a nationwide partial system outage which affected Erongo and the central and the northern parts of the country on Wednesday.

He said Namibia has good relations with the electricity suppliers from South Africa and Zambia.

At the moment, NamPower is said to be busy expanding and rehabilitating its infrastructure countrywide in an effort to maintain good power supply.

The national power utility confirmed that the partial system outage was a result of a trip on the 400kV Kokerboom-Auas line that resulted in a partial system collapse.

