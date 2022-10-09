Namibia, Zambia to Sign Gas Pipeline Deal

MINES and energy minister Tom Alweendo and his Zambian counterpart Peter Kapala are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on the construction of a natural gas pipeline project from Zambia to Walvis Bay at Swakopmund on Thursday.

According to Kapala, the gas will be used for power generation while the oil pipeline will help reduce the cost of petroleum products in the southern African nation.

He said the project was expected to take three to four years to complete.

"It is good news that Namibia has discovered oil and gas, and we will discuss how this resource can be of benefit to the people of the region. The new pipeline will further benefit both people of Namibia and Zambia by creating value chains and employment creation," said Namibia's deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday during the official opening of the two-day 10th session of the Namibia-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation held at Swakopmund.

The Zambian ministerial delegation visited the port of Walvis Bay on Wednesday and toured Namport, the oil storage facility and the Zambian Dry Port, which was built on land donated by the government of Namibia.

The dry port has not only made Zambia sea-linked but has also been a key contributor to the increased import and export volumes at Walvis Bay.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the dry port is an important trade link for Namibia in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. She added that of all the dry ports at Walvis Bay, Zambia's is the most active in terms of volumes.

Zambian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation Stanley Kakubo acknowledged that Namibia and Zambia enjoy close bilateral relations and share membership in organisations such as SADC, the African Union and the United Nations.