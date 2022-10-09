East Africa: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is Unfit to Be Regional Peace Envoy - Grand Mullah

Nairobi — Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has faulted President William Ruto for appointing his predecessor President Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenya's regional peace envoy.

Abdullahi expressed his reservation about the appointment on Sunday after former President Kenyatta skipped Saturday's Ethiopian peace talks.

President Ruto during his inauguration on August 30, 2022, announced that the former President will continue to lead peace initiatives across the region on behalf of Kenya.

"It was a huge mistake for President William Ruto to appoint President Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenya's regional peace envoy," Abdullahi stated on his Twitter account.

Abdullahi alias Grand Mullah noted that President Kenyatta has "zero political capital in the region".

He added that during his tenure " Kenya was a meddler in the internal affairs of others".

In his apology for not attending the meeting, President Kenyatta stated that he had prior engagements.

"Regrettably, I wish to notify your good office that I will not be able to attend the AU-Convened Peace Talks scheduled for October 8, 2022, in South Africa owing to conflicts in my schedule," he said.

The Federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been fighting for over a year in a conflict that has left an unknown number of people dead.