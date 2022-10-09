Kenya: Ruto Holds Talks With Museveni During Uganda Visit Days After Son's 'Invasion' Tweets

Nairobi — President William Ruto has held talks with Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni whose-big-military son threatened Nairobi on Twitter last week sparking outrage from netizens.

Ruto is in Uganda to attend the country's 60th independence celebrations.

Both leaders shared photos of their meeting at State House, Entebbe but none mentioned the Twitter threats by Museveni's son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba whom he promoted soon after threatening to 'take over' Kenya's capital. He was the commander of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) land forces.

Muhoozi is Museveni's heir apparent whom he has been grooming to take over the country's leadership when he eventually leaves office.

"Had a great meeting with President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, Uganda ahead of tomorrow's (Sunday) 60th Independence Day celebrations. The Kenya - Uganda bond is growing stronger," Ruto tweeted.

A similar tweet was also posted by his host Museveni who described the meeting as a "fruitful discussion with President William Ruto" saying "we discussed matters of mutual interest to our nations and people."

"I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country," Museveni stated after his son angered Kenyans.

Muhoozi, the current commander of the Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) land forces, posted the comments Monday on his official Twitter account, eliciting mixed reactions from Kenyans and Ugandans alike.

He went on to ask where people would want him to reside in Nairobi once the Ugandan army takes over Kenya's seat of power.

"After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?" he asked.

Muhoozi also questioned why former President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to contest for a third term after his two-year term expired, arguing that Kenyatta would have easily won the country's top seat if he had chosen to run.