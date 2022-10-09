Kenya: Leaders Want Terror Act Amended to Punish Bandits

9 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Leaders have renewed calls to amend the Terrorism Act so as to punish bandits who have been killing people in parts of the North Rift for years.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said bandits are not ordinary criminals, hence the need to enforce heavy punishment on them.

"Bandits killing people mercilessly along the North Rift in Kerio-Valley should be treated as terrorists. We are going to amend the terrorism act," the Senator said during a prayer service in Uasin Gishu County attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Hundreds of people are killed annually by bandits who target livestock in various parts of the North Rift region where most communities are armed.

Despite efforts by successive governments to disarm them, people continue to lose lives in that part of the country.

But the new administration led by President William Ruto has vowed to end the menace, declaring that "cattle rusting must end" and there's no excuse about it"

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X