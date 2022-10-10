Zimbabwe: Freeman Launches 19th Album - Jamaican Dancehall Star Christopher Martin Graces Launch

9 October 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Multi-award winning Zimdancehall chanter Freeman real name Sylvester Chizanga Saturday launched his much awaited 19th studio album which was graced by Jamaican dancehall star Christopher Martin.

Thousands of fans flocked to the Alexander Sports club in Harare to experience an event that was nothing short of sheer entertainment and massive fun.

The HKD boss, as he is affectionately known was also supported by many local artists including Trevor Dongo, Nyasha David, Stunner, Madiz, Leo, SaintFlow, Bazooker, Pumacol and many other DJs.

In a Facebook post, Sunday the HKD boss expressed gratitude after a successful launch.

"I am speechless Zimbabwe! You made me proud yesterday with the unconditional love that you showed me, I don't even know how to thank you.

"Firstly, I would like to thank all the partners that we worked with during this launch! Without you yesterday would have been something else. From the bottom of my heart and all the gallis out there, thank you for trusting in the brand Freeman HKD," Freeman said.

The Cheaters Prayer hitmaker and the HKD boss performed their collaboration 'Zimbabwean Queen' together and left fans wanting more.

The guest artiste performed for close to an hour.

David and Goliath is Freeman's 19th studio album with 13 tracks including collaborations with two internationally acclaimed and two local musicians.

The album was produced by several producers including Oskid, SunShine, Shamex and many others.

