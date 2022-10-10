Zimbabwe: Late Blacks Unlimited Percussionist Lancelot Mapfumo Burial Set for Monday

9 October 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

The body of the late Blacks Unlimited percussionist and backing vocalist, Lancelot Mapfumo arrived in Harare Saturday with burial set for Monday at Warren Hills cemetery, Harare.

Lancelot, brother to Chimurenga music icon Thomas Mapfumo died in the United States of America (USA) about two weeks ago after succumbing to bone cancer.

At the time of his death Lancelot was staying in the USA.

Family spokesperson Blessing Vava said Lancelot's body will depart Nyaradzo Funeral Parlor in Willowvale on Sunday at 1530 hours to 109 Muchirahondo street in Mbare where the funeral wake is being held.

"A memorial service will be held tomorrow (Monday) at the United Methodist Church, Mbare at 0900 hours. Burial has been scheduled for Monday at Warren Hill Cemetery at 1300 hours," said Vava.

He said a live Bira music concert has been organised today (Sunday) in remembrance of the late musician.

