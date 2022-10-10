Sudan Lorry Drivers Face '600 Per Cent Transit Fee Increase'

Khartoum — Lorry drivers in Sudan threatened to close all bridges in the capital today, in order to protest the 600 per cent increase in transit fees.

As well as lorry drivers, tractor and digger owners will also reportedly use their vehicles to help close the bridges in Khartoum.

This is an escalation by lorry owners, as earlier this week, they protested the price hike by blocking the Port Sudan-Khartoum Road for two days.

Plans for a March of the Millions are also set for today, so disruption to the bridges will likely be a hindrance to protester activity.

Walid Awad, an employee of the Port Sudan Transport Chamber, told Radio Dabanga that the lorry drivers allowed small vehicles to pass.

Awad also added that "the new transit fees greatly affected lorry driver's revenue, especially since Sudan's production needs have increased, meaning drivers have a bigger workload".

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, transport drivers say that a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, announced by Sudan's Ministry of Energy and Oil, that came into effect at 15:00 on Tuesday, will bring little relief. Drivers say soaring maintenance costs will blunt any impact.