Sudan: Protesters Injured in First of Several Sudan Coup Anniversary Protests

Khartoum / Omdurman / Khartoum North — The resistance committees in Khartoum state organised several decentralised Marches of the Millions in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North (Bahri) yesterday as part of the October protest escalation schedule marking the first 'anniversary' of the October 25 coup. Some marches also denounced the acquittal of several intelligence officers accused of killing protesters in Atbara.

The Coordination of Resistance Committees in Khartoum state had earlier announced six centralised and non-centralised Marches of the Millions for this month, October, to mark the one-year anniversary of the October 25 military coup d'état as part of their protest escalation schedule. Similar marches were witnessed in Wad Madani in El Gezira and Zalingei in Central Darfur.

Witnesses revealed to Radio Dabanga that a number of protesters were injured in the Khartoum marches as a result of the use of excessive violence and tear gas used by security forces. They also reported forces chasing protesters inside their neighborhoods.

To curb the marches authorities closed the El Mak Nimr Bridge, which caused a traffic jam on the Copper Bridge. Protesters also closed a number of main roads with barricades.

The Khartoum city marches set off from three gathering points, Sabaa Station, El Balable, El Siniya Central, to El Matar Street.

Protest against acquittal

In Khartoum North, resistance committees marched from the Bahri Courts Complex in the name of a March of the Millions of Justice to denounce the acquittal of several intelligence officers accused of killing protesters. Sudan's Emergency Lawlers announced their solidarity with the march.

The Old Omdurman resistance committees also organised a March of the Millions of Justice for the martyrs to condemn the acquittal, which commenced in front of the Karari court complex and proceeded to Martyr Abdelazim Street.

More marches and separate sit-ins were organised in a number of other neighborhoods in Khartoum state.