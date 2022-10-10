Kenya: Inspired By Eliud Kipchoge, Benson Kipruto Eyes New PB At Chicago Marathon

Nairobi — Benson Kipruto says he will be eying a new Personal Best time as he lines up for Sunday evening's Chicago Marathon, saying he is inspired by World Record breaker Eliud Kipchoge and his training mate Amos Kipruto.

Kipruto, the 2021 Boston Marathon champion is eyeing a second World Major Marathon title on the streets of Chicago and he says the victories by Kipchoge in Berlin and his training partner Amos in last weekend's London Marathon are firing him up to go for a good run.

"Eliud is an inspiration for all of us. His consistency for so many years is incredible and is something we would all like to follow. Amos is my training mate and for all of us at 2 Running Club, his win in London showed us that we are in the right direction with our training. I hope to be somewhere near the his performance in Chicago," Kipruto told Capital Sport.

He says his target, apart from trying to go for the title, will be to lower his Personal Best time of 2:05:13, set in Toronto, Canada in 2019.

With a very competitive field which promises to push him to his best and favorable weather conditions predicted, Kipruto is confident he has what it takes to run a new lifetime best.

"Chicago is one of the fastest courses among the major marathons. I have never really run in a fast course and having been given a chance here, this time round I hope to really improve my PB. From what I have been told, Sunday's weather should be okay for a good and fast pace despite Chicago being a windy city," he noted.

He is powered and motivated by his victory in Boston last year, where he withheld Ethiopian opposition to win his first major title in 2:09:51. In this year's race, he finished third in a Kenyan podium sweep, the race won by Evans Chebet and Lawrence Cherono coming second.

He hopes the American gods can smile his way again and he delivers another victory on Sunday.

"Winning Boston in 2021 and being again on the podium this year has given me the confidence that I can compete among the best athletes in the world and if I am okay and in good shape, I can try to fight for something good," Kipruto said.

He added; "The field in Chicago is very competitive but I know that in such big races you can only expect to compete with some of the best athletes in the world. But I am also proud that I am among them and I can play my cards for a good race on Sunday."

Among those Kipruto expects to compete against include compatriots Bernard Koech, Paris Marathon champion Elisha Rotich and half marathon specialist Eric Kiptanui.

Defending champion Seifu Tura is on the line up as well and aims to become the first back-to-back winner of the men's race for more than a decade.

Kipruto is confident that his preparation has been good enough and he is hopeful to be part of a Kenyan sweep of the podium once again.