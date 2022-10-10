Kenya: Nine Goals in Four Matches - Olunga On a Brace for Duhail Again

9 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga made it nine goals in four matches for AL Duhail in the Oredoo Cup as he struck a brace in their 3-0 victory over AL Rayyan on Saturday night.

Olunga has scored in each of Duhail's four games in the Cup, including a hattrick against Al Markhiya.

Against Rayyan, Duhail started on a high and Olunga broke the deadlock after just five minutes with a brilliant curved effort from a tight angle.

Skipper Mohamed Musa had missed a connection as he raced for a cross at the far post and Olunga followed it through. With the keeper anticipating a cross, the Kenyan forward instead curled the ball into the net.

He then added his second in the 36th minute, peeling away from his marker before tapping in from a cross on the right.

Olunga then played part in the third goal for Duhail in the 51stv minute. After dribbling his way into the box and having his shot blocked off the line by a defender, Sohaib Jana picked up the rebound and slotted home.

The victory leaves Duhail top of their group with 10 points after four matches, coming off three wins and a draw, a point above Al Arabi who they beat 3-2.

