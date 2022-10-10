Kenya: Why Mudavadi Is the Man to Watch in President Ruto's Govt

President William Ruto, left, chats with his Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during the opening of parliament on September 29, 2022.

analysis

Nairobi — After being out in the cold for ten years, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi is back-and-big in government.

Mudavadi is the Prime Cabinet Secretary in the Kenya Kwanza administration, placing top of all ministers, and undoubtedly third most powerful government after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or Riggy G as he is now popularly referred to by netizens.

"He will oversee the implementation of national government policies, programs and projects," the President told the nation last month when he unveiled his much-awaited cabinet that is now awaiting vetting by legislators.

During the August elections, Mudavadi had vowed to join the presidential race but dropped his ambitions to support Ruto, forming the Kenya Kwanza alliance that defeated the Azimio One Kenya coalition party which had the support of then incumbent president Uhuru Kenyata who was preferred Opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed him.

Mudavadi was last in government during the grand coalition government of the late Mwai Kibaki and former Opposition leader Raila Odinga in 2007 - 2013 when he served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Local Government. Odinga who losr the August 2022 presidential election to Ruto had shared government with Kibaki who made him PM.

"I take this opportunity to thank His Excellency The President of The Republic of Kenya Dr. William Ruto for nominating me to serve Kenyans as the Prime Cabinet Secretary," Mudavadi said when he was named to the post.

Mudavadi will be integral in coordinating and supervising government ministries and state departments in his new powerful role.

With President Ruto committed to achieving his campaign promises especially on improving Kenya's economy, Mudavadi's inclusion in his government will come in handy.

Political analyst and advocate Nick Biketi holds that Mudavadi will be very instrumental in helping the Head of State in fulfilling that promise.

"His experience is what must have informed President Ruto to consider him for the position. He is an economist who knows his trade," Biketi said.

Mudavadi served under former President the late Daniel Moi government from 1993 - 1997.

During his tenure, Mudavadi is credited for transforming the country's fortunes at the time with President Ruto banking on his expertise to do the same for his regime.

He was also very instrumental when he convinced donors to resume aid to Kenya after they had placed sanctions on Kenya over claims of massive corruption and violation of human rights.

Before he shelved his presidential ambition and joined forces with President Ruto, Mudavadi was very vocal on matters of Kenya's economy.

Advocate Biketi explained that Mudavadi will perform his duties diligently owing to his character and demeanor.

"He has been consistent with his pronouncements on the issues surrounding the public debt and the economy and no doubt the man will deliver," he said.

Political commentator Sylvia Mulama opined that Kenyans will be keenly following Mudavadi's contribution to President Ruto's government.

"Being the coordinator in government, he has a heavy task ahead of him and Kenyans will be watching," she said.

Mulama added that Mudavadi's role will be vital as he will have to ensure that "legislative proposals are coherent, complementary not contradictory in achieving the government's plan".

Mudavadi was among the principals who founded the Kenya Kwanza Alliance which catapulted President Ruto to the Presidency.

He was a long-time ally of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga until when he left him for President Ruto months before the August 9, 2022, General Election.

He rattled the political scene when he bolted out of the One Kenya Alliance that brought together Principals Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party, Moses Wetang'ula of FORD Kenya, and Kanu's Chairman Gideon Moi.

Mudavadi made his political debut in 1989 when he was elected to Parliament as MP for Sabatia at the age of 29 years in a by-election following the death of his father, Moses Substone Budamba Mudavadi.

He went on to serve in various ministries including Agriculture, Transport, Information, and Broadcasting as well as Local Government.

He also served as Kenya's Vice President between 2002 - 2003.

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments will vet Mudavadi among the other 21 Cabinet Secretaries nominated by the President.