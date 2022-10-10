Kenya: DP Gachagua Leads Thanksgiving Service in Uasin Gishu

9 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday led a thanksgiving service in Uasin Gishu County - the home turf of his boss President William Ruto.

Gachagua represented the Head of State who is out of the country in Uganda attending the East African nation's 60th Independence anniversary celebrations.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii played host to Gachagua who was accompanied by a host of other leaders.

Leaders present included - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, House Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa, Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Hillary Segei (Bomet), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro among others.

The leaders used the service to thank God for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance's victory in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

