Kenya: Egerton, UoE Reap Big in Round 1 of Varsity Rugby League

9 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — University of Eldoret got their University Rugby League campaign to a great start with a 48-0 walloping of Technical University of Kenya in a match held yesterday at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The match between the Rift Valley-based side and their Nairobi counterparts was the curtain raiser for the inaugural league, which features 18 teams from 16 universities, and lived up to expectations as the visitors outclassed their opponents for a huge win.

It was also a day to savour for Egerton University after running riot against Dedan Kimathi University in a 45-6 win.

Hosts JKUAT closed out a day of humongous scorelines, thrashing their Thika Superhighway neighbours, KCA University, 58-3.

Action moves to Meru University next Saturday where four matches will be on the cards including KCA v Egerton, Dedan Kimathi University v JKUAT, Meru University v Kabarak and University of Nairobi v Technical University of Mombasa.

The 10-week league will be played across nine universities in the country and will also create awareness on societal issues, such as mental health and gender equality.

It is organised by Kuza Kizazi, a talent nurturing initiative, in collaboration with Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF).

