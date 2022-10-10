Kenya: Zoea Naibu Wenu Wa Rais Mapema, Gachagua Tells Critics

9 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off critics unhappy with his bare-knuckle approach to issues whenever he speaks publicly about ills in government.

Gachagua said he will always remain honest in telling Kenyans the actual position on various issues, while faulting civil servants who served under former President Uhuru Kenyatta of failing to accept that leadership has changed.

He also defended his inauguration speech at the Kasarani Stadium, where he publicly criticised the former president for misusing power instead of serving Kenyans, in what he always refers to as "state capture."

"I heard that some people are saying I ought not to have spoken those things there because there were visitors around," he said Sunday during a thanksgiving church service in Uasin Gishu, "I am not afraid of anyone, we are going to say it as it is whether we have visitors or not because that is the reality."

Gachagua is among leaders who were 'persecuted' by the former regime for being close to the then Deputy President William Ruto who is now president, having taken over from Kenyatta.

"I have seen some civil servants attempt to answer me back yet they are the leaders in some of those organisations I am talking about," he said, "why don't they tell Kenyans the truth then."

