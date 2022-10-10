Kenya: Super Chepng'etich Narrowly Misses Women's Marathon World Record in Chicago

Nairobi — Ruth Chepng'etich came 14 seconds second close to setting a new Women's Marathon World Record on Sunday as she clocked 2:14:18 to win the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Chepng'etich bounced back from the disappointment of losing her world title this year to put up a commanding solo performance, to win the race and narrowly came close to lowering the world mark of 2:14:04 set on the same course by compatriot Brigid Kosgei in 2019.

Ruth Chepngetich wins the women's race with the second fastest time ever, 2:14:18! pic.twitter.com/uUkOBpFBZk-- Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 9, 2022

American Emily Sisson finished second in a new American record of 2:18:29.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Vivian Kiplagat upgraded her fifth place finish from last year as she completed the podium in third with a time of 2:20:52, almost a minute and a half ahead of Ethiopia's Ruti Aga.

The 2019 World Champion ran an entirely solo race and was dragged upwards by her pacemaker until slightly over 30km when she took on the steering wheel on her own.

She did the first 5km of the race in 15:11, slightly around 45 seconds ahead of the second placed athletes, Ruti Aga and Kiplagat. She ran the next 5km faster, clearing 10km in 30:40.

She kept her pace consistent, while the gap with the chasing pack continued to grow. At the halfway mark, she crossed in 1:05:44, more than a minute faster than Kosgei;s splits when she broke the World Record in 2019.

At this point, she had created a gap of three minutes, 42 seconds to American Sisson who had now moved to second place.

At the 30km mark, the gap had grown to four minutes and 36 seconds, while she increased it by nine seconds with seven kilometres to go.

At this point, it was never a debate of whether she would win the race or not, barring a major calamity.

It was now a race between her and the clock as she fell within the World Record. But, despite a major effort in the final three kilometres, she fell just short of the mark, but bagged the second fastest time ever in history.