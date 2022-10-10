Angola: Minister of Higher Education Points Out Planning As Development Factor

Malanje — The minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria Bragança Sambo, considered in Malanje Province, the strategic planning, the accountability, as well as the reinforcement and updating of the legal basis of higher education as factors that contribute for the development of the country´s university institutions.

At the same time, she stressed that the achieving of this desire also involves the permanent updating of the national system of science, technology and innovation, without neglecting the investment in the empowerment of human resources, the main element for the organisation´s functioning.

The minister defended this position on the sidelines of the opening of the academic year 2022/23, presided over by the Minister of State for Social Area, Dalva Ringote Allen, stressing the autonomy of higher education institutions, instituting mechanisms and identifying performance indicators to make them increasingly able to meet the challenges of improving the quality of education.

"We are all called upon - especially the government, higher education and research and development institutions, with all their partners - to make a joint and redoubled effort to improve university education, for the sake of the country's prosperity and of Angolans", she said.

The minister reaffirmed the commitment of the government to promote the improvement of the higher education quality and to increase scientific productivity, in order to raise Angola to international reference standards in this area.

According to the minister, this academic year is expected to have an estimate of over 160,000 places in public university education in the country, to be reached in the 2021/2022 academic year.

Without giving details, she said that there is also a greater investment of the Executive in innovation, technologies and scientific research.

The opening session of the academic year was witnessed by members of the Executive, especially the ministers of Education, Luísa Grilo and the minister of Youth and Sports, Palmira Barbosa, and by the rectors, professors and academics of the different university regions of the country.