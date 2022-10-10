Angola: Manuel Homem Elected First Secretary of MPLA in Luanda

Luanda — The current governor of Luanda, provincial capital, Manuel Gomes da Conceição Homem, was Saturday elected as first provincial secretary of MPLA in Luanda, with 1,496 votes.

Out of the 1,525 delegates at the 8th extraordinary conference of the MPLA Provincial Committee, 17 voted against, seven null votes and five blank.

Manuel Homem, 43, who is a member of the MPLA party's Politiburo, holds a Master's degree in Web technology and systems and replaced Bento Sebastião Bento in the position the latter took up in April 2021.

At the time, the vice-president of the party, Luísa Damião, appealded for the re-conquest of the MPLA image in Luanda.

She considered it essential to assess and attack the problems and not the persons.

Luísa Damião stated that in the general elections MPLA proved that it is a promoter of peace and development with maturity and responsibility with no provocation.

She said the fifth general election recommends strengthening ideological political work, marketing and taking control of social media.

The vice president of the MPLA considered it crucial to engage in supporting the Head of State in the implementation of public policies taking account electoral promises as well as to continue to improve what is good and correct what is wrong.

Luísa Damião revealed that the electoral results obtained in Luanda forced the ruling party to redouble efforts, as well as sharpen our ingenuity for work, listen more, consider different points of view and strengthen mobilisation action.

The MPLA vice-president stated that the appointment of Manuel Homem is part of the generational transition strategy and gender equity to adequate the population structure of the country.

On his turn, the outgoing first secretary Bento Bento, said that political logics advises that the trust of the people is about meeting their needs.

"It is in the districts and communes, where the population is, that the best technicians and salaries should be placed", Bento Bento concluded.

In a message, the ruling party's youth wing (JMPLA) pledges to strengthen mobilisation in order to reverse the negative results of the 24 August general elections.