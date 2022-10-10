Zimbabwe: Midlands State University Win the Zimbabwe National International Humanitarian Law Moot Court Competition

press release

Harare, 30 September 2022 — Midlands State University has won the Zimbabwe National International Humanitarian Law Moot Court competition co-hosted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law (RWI).

The team represented by Eunah Ndou, Leonie Jerie and Siphathisiwe Mitchel Lunga beat the University of Zimbabwe in the final of the Competition chaired by Honourable Justice Mary Zimba-Dube at the High Court of Zimbabwe on 30 September 2022.

Eunah Ndou was also selected best speaker of the final round of the competition.

"I feel really honoured to have been given a chance to participate in this Moot. I am really happy that I was able to develop my presentation skills and I am also grateful for my teammates whom I have learnt so much from, they have helped shape the person that I am today," said Eunah Ndou.

The preliminary round, held on 28 September 2022 saw law students from the University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University and Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University battle it out for a place in the final.

Head of the ICRC office in Harare, Anna Johanne, congratulated all participating teams adding that International Humanitarian Law (IHL) is at the heart of the ICRC's work.

"The moot court is a unique way of teaching the skills and knowledge of IHL to future leaders as it takes the law out of books and into practice. The purpose of the moot court is to educate students on how IHL is used as a tool to protect people affected by armed conflict and achieve humanitarian objectives," said Anna Johanne.

The Competition is aimed at promoting better awareness of IHL among law students at universities in Zimbabwe, encouraging students and academics to carry out research that addresses challenges facing IHL and developing student advocacy skills in an environment of friendly competition.

"The IHL Moot Court competition presents an opportunity for students to build on their confidence and improve their skills as future lawyers. The competition has proved valuable with past participants going on to be amongst the top advocates and lawyers in Zimbabwe's legal community while others have become part-time academics teaching IHL in Zimbabwe," said Moreblessing Mbire.

Midlands State University will represent Zimbabwe at the All Africa IHL Moot Court Competition in Arusha, Tanzania in November 2022, going up against an average of 10 Anglophone Africa universities.

The Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law is an independent academic institution, founded in 1984 and affiliated with Lund University in Sweden. The mission of the Institute is to contribute to a wider understanding of and respect for human rights and international humanitarian law. RWI is grateful for the support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency for the Moot Court competition and the programme in Zimbabwe.