Uganda: Babirye Seals Third Uganda Ladies Golf Open Title

Uganda Ladies GOLF Open 2022 results summary

TOP 6

1 - Martha BABIRYE 75 80 78 - 233

2 - Meron KYOMUGISHA 82 82 75 - 238

3 - Peace KABASWEKA 79 77 85 - 241

4 - Evah MAGALA 80 87 85 - 252

5 - Gloria MBAGUTA 81 87 86 - 256

6 - Mackline NSENGA 89 81 90 - 260

7 - Resty Nalutaaya 85 90 97- 262

Kigo, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | With everyone falling apart except her and Palm Valley club's Meron Kyomugisha, Uganda' Golf Club star Martha Babirye kept cool nerves to secure the Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open title by 5 strokes on Saturday.

With Peace Kabasweka (11 bogeys, 1 double bogey) fading with every hole at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, it was left to Kyomugisha to try and wrestle the title from Babirye on a cool lake-side course that survived the rains that hit Kampala.

Three birdies and 3 pars in the first six holes put Kyomugisha back in contention, just two strokes behind the leaders but it required something similar in the last 12 holes for her to close the gap she started the day with - 9 shots.

Babirye, winner in 2019 and 2020 before, showed why she's been champion before by playing safe, and stringing 9 pars after the first 6 holes that had given Kyomugisha hope.

She hugged her caddie after the final putt, as she celebrated appropriately by sipping from a glass of Tusker Malt.

Past Ladies Open winners

2021 - Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2020 - Martha Babirye (Uganda)

2019 - Martha Babirye (Uganda)

2018 - Neema Olomi (Tanzania)

2017 - Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

2016 - Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

2015 - Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

2014 - Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

2013 - Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

2012 - Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

2011 - Flavia Namakula (Uganda)