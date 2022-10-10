Tanzania: Simba Keen to Clear Angolan Hurdle

UPBEAT to stamp away success, Simba play Primeiro de Agosto in the first round match of CAF Champions League at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola today.

The country's envoys who arrived in Angola yesterday via a chartered flight, aim to stamp success in their away game ahead of the return encounter at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday next week.

The superior performer of the two-legged encounter will qualify to play in the group stage.

Simba's caretaker coach Juma Mgunda has big test bearing in mind that the club's fans are curious to see their team cruising to the best 16.

In his recent briefing, Mgunda said together with his technical bench colleagues, they have already studied well Primeiro de Agosto and are aware about their strength and weakness.

"The training sessions we have been conducting are aimed to contain their strengths so that we can use that to produce good results and this is what we focus on," Mgunda said.

He added: "We have identified many things from them of which I cannot disclose in public but the bottom line is that we are hopeful to grab positive results in both legs," he said.

After wrapping up their two assignments against the Angolan side, Simba will swiftly turn attention to the NBC Premier League as they have a mammoth task against their traditional rivals Young Africans and Azam.

"It is a banner month for us because besides the Champions League fixtures, we have other two hot matches in the Premier League of which we also need to stamp good results.

"As such; the training sessions we are doing are also part of preparations for the two big Premier League battles," said Mgunda.

The Mismbazi Street Reds are currently at the summit of 16-team table with 13 points in the bag generated from four wins and one draw as they intensify quest to claim the championship at the end of the season.