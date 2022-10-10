Tanzania: Take Precautions Against the Ebola, Warns Rukwa RC

Sumbawanga — RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC) Ms Queen Sendiga has called on citizens in the region and all Tanzanians to continue taking all necessary precautions against the Ebola Viral Disease (EVD) following an outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Uganda.

Rukwa regions borders with Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) across Lake Tanganyika.

She further explained that already Rukwa authorities' in collaboration with health stakeholders have started laying down measures for Ebola preparedness.

Ms Sendiga made the remarks during a media briefing meeting held here yesterday, saying local government authorities in the region in collaboration with other stakeholders have met to brainstorm on best ways to face the deadly viral disease, which has already claimed lives of people in the neighbouring Uganda.

She allayed fears from the public emphasizing that so far there is no reported Ebola case in the country.

"What we should be doing now is to observe preventive measures," Ms Sendiga said.

Equally, she directed district commissioners to hold public rallies in their respective areas to raise awareness of risk factors for Ebola infection and protective measures.

"Communities should be educated over the best ways for preventing the disease since prevention is better than cure.

She further said that awareness education on the precautionary measures to combat the deadly disease was paramount important than anything else.

On his side, Sumbawanga Municipal Medical in Charge Officer, Dr Sebastian Siwale affirmed that no case had been documented in the municipality insisting that awareness education on how people should protect themselves from contracting the viral disease was of great importance.

He said that Katumba Health Centers at the outskirt of Sumbawanga town had already earmarked where Ebola patients, if found, would be accommodated for treatment.

Dr Siwale urged the citizens to visit health centres for medical check-ups in case they felt Ebola symptoms such as fever, arguing that diagnosing the disease earlier was better.

Recently, Minister for Health Ms Ummy Mwalimu also directed every Regional Commissioner to prepare a contingency plan to control the epidemic among other measures.

"Regional Commissioners should think over if his or her area gets a patient, what ambulance, driver, nurse would go to pick the patient and where such patient would be sent for care. They must also think of whether the needed medical devices are in place," she insisted.

The minister also directed regional leaders to prepare special areas for isolation of contacts as well as places to bury people who die from disease without compromising the dignity of the dead as per international guidelines.

Furthermore, the minister ordered regional administrators to strengthen monitoring and follow-ups on contacts.

"It is their duty to ensure they make follow-ups through their Regional Medical Officers (RMOs). I want them to effectively supervise testing of travellers entering the country," she insisted.

The government further underscored the need for each region to formulate guidelines for the regional Rapid Response Team.