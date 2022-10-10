Tanzania: UN Women Chief to Visit Tanzania

UNITED Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Sami Bahous will conduct an official visit to Tanzania from October 9 - 13 this year.

According to a statement issued by the UN Women Tanzania office, this will be the Executive Director's first visit to the country.

Ms Bahous will meet with high-level leaders and development partners in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar during her four-day visit to discuss issues of common interest on women's rights, empowerment, and gender equality, as well as the government's commitments to the Generation Equality Forum Action Coalition on Economic Justice and Rights.

During the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, she will attend a regional high-level meeting on 'Championing the Priorities of Women and Girls in the HIV Response,' convened by UN Women to support young women leaders from 15 African countries in advocating for non-discriminatory access to HIV services and having a stronger voice in their future.

On October 12, she will also take part in the launch of a UN joint programme on 'Accelerating Progress towards Rural Women's Economic Empowerment in Zanzibar and engage with some of the partners and key initiatives supported by UN Women in Tanzania including the Sitakishari Police Station in Ilala, the women's caucus of the Zanzibar House of Representatives, and the Tanzania Media Women's Association in Zanzibar.

Ms Bahous is a champion for women and girls' rights, gender equality, and youth empowerment, as well as a keen advocate for quality education, poverty alleviation, and inclusive governance.

She became UN Women's third Executive Director on 30 September 2021.

UN Women in Tanzania was established in 2010 in which collaboration with government and private organisations has been running several initiatives in empowering women, girls and boys.

One cross-cutting activity in UN Women's work in Tanzania is providing technical assistance for robust social mobilisation actions for communities to shift from customs and practices that push back the development of women and girls in the country.