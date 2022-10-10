Tanzania: 20bn/ - to Transform Dit's Mwanza Campus

Mwanza — THE government has allocated 20bn/- for Dar es Saalam Institute of Technology (DIT) Mwanza Campus's expansion and renovation, in a need to scale up leather tech based education delivery and industrial development.

The fund allocated will be used for ongoing construction of sixth modern buildings including hostel, classes, administration block, academic and workshop block of the Center for Leather Technology within the institute. The project that will last for the one year, is being undertaking by the Comfix and Engineering, a local construction company.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Adolf Mkenda said during his visit at DIT leather based institute located in Ilemela District, Mwanza Region on Friday that the funds are available and the project should be completed in time.

He inspected the DIT Mwanza Campus's teaching factory as well as the ongoing construction of the Center for Leather Technology.

Prof Mkenda said the government is committed to see the institute standing as the touchstone for leather tech education delivering from which, many youth as possible can acquire skills for leather products manufacturing such as shoes, wallets, belts as well as football.

He said that it was unfathomed that the country still imports most of its leather product from abroad, despite of having enough raw materials.

He said by making remarkable technological transformation in the leather industrial sector, many youth can be employed.

He challenged the institution to change its teaching methodology from theory to practical oriented, where by graduates can be capable of employing themselves.

"Through DIT's leather tech training many youth can get employment, we need our youth to be enriched with practical skills, so that they can be job creators rather than being job seekers," said Prof Mkenda.

Prof Mkenda further urged the institute administration to ensure that it has well equipped instructors, by designing a special intellectual exchange programme with the world class university in leather technology like the University of Norththampton based in United Kingdom.

On his part, Ilemela's District Commissioner (DC), Mr Hassan Massala hailed the sixth phase government for continuing allocating enough funds in education sector.

Earlier, DIT's Council Chairperson, Dr Richard Joseph, while briefing the minister said the institute currently focuses on teaching leather products manufacturing by using machine and hand so that even when they complete their studies, they can use their skill to create jobs for themselves.