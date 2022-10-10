Tanzania: Govt Committed to Improving Business Environment

Kibaha — THE government has expressed commitment of continuing to create conducive environment to attract investors, with the aim of increasing income and improving lives of its people.

Minister of State in the (Union and Environment) Dr Selemani Jafo said this at the launching of the Regional Investment and Trade Forum held at Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership College in Kibaha Town yesterday.

"Investment environment in our country has been significantly improved under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan," he said, adding that the country has continued remove barriers to Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), this could give a boost to investment promotion efforts.

He said, currently, there are several major projects which are ongoing in areas of infrastructures, communications, transportation and others all with the aim of taking investment sector into another level.

Minister Jafo praised the efforts of President Samia in connecting the country with the outside world, saying that these efforts must be supported by each region.

As for Coast Region, the minister took time to urge regional leadership to make sure all available resources in all councils are well utilised and contribute to the economy of the region and the country as a whole.

"Coast Region has got all the necessities for establishing investment projects including sufficient land, reliable water and electricity services.

"The region has also plenty of natural resources including the ocean, forests, national parks, game reserves, rivers and many others. All these resources must be fully utilised and benefit our present and our coming generations," he noted.

Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Abubakari Kunenge said that the region is intending to be an example in investment sector in the country.

"We are working hard to improve environment for investment projects in the region. We have ongoing Sinotan Kibaha Industrial Park project whereby a total of 300 industries will be built under this project and in addition to that, we have also other 23 operating industrial parks in the region," he said.

He said there are also ongoing national strategic development projects in the region including Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Mwalimu Nyerere Hydro Power Project and Wami New Bridge project.

During the forum different subjects like Investment Climate in Tanzania, Implementation of the Blue Print Special Investment Opportunities in the Coast Region, Fast tracking Industrialisation in Tanzania and others where presented and discussed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In another development, ten industries among 300 industries which will be built at the Sinotan Kibaha Industrial Park are expected to be completed by June next year.

According to Sinotan Company Director Mr Janson Huang construction work was going on well and that already investors from Algeria, Ethiopia, Dubai, Cambodia and China have shown interest to come to invest in the area.

He further mentioned that, the project which will be implemented in two different phases, whereby the first phase will take two years and the second phase will take the years is going to provide a total of 100, 000 direct employments and other 300, 000 indirect employment opportunities.