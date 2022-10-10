South Africa: Six Bodies Found in Joburg CBD Building, One Arrested

Police in Johannesburg have apprehended a 21-year-old man for murder following the discovery of six bodies in a building in the CBD on Sunday.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, in a statement said the grim discovery was made after police were called to the building due to a foul smell coming out of one of the rooms.

"That is when a body of a woman was found. A preliminary investigation led the police to the suspect, believed to be the last person seen with the deceased woman.

"It is reported that on 02 October 2022 at 20:00, the suspect was seen with the deceased woman. She was never seen again until her body was discovered on Sunday morning. The clothes she was wearing matches the description of one of the missing persons reported recently."

She said upon questioning the suspect, the police went back to the building and five more bodies were discovered outside the building where there is a makeshift workshop and rubbish dumpsters.

"Unfortunately, the other five bodies are at the late stage of decomposition. They will be subjected to Forensic analysis for identification.

"The suspect will be charged with six counts of murder and the Provincial Murder and Robbery unit is investigating."