South Africa: Parliament Condemns Torching of EC Mayor's Home

10 October 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parliament's Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements, has expressed disappointment at the torching of the house belonging to Port St Johns' Local Municipality Mayor.

Committee Chairperson, China Dodovu, in a statement called on the police to heighten security around Mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo and "intensify investigations leading to the arrest and prosecution of the cowardly perpetrators of this heinous act".

He said it was concerning that the burning of the house, which happened last week, follows the threats allegedly directed at the mayor and some fellow councillors.

"What is even more concerning is the allegations that the basis of these threats and the burning of the mayor's house were used as a ploy to influence recruitment of senior managers within the municipality. This is unacceptable and points to the criminal element that would want unfettered access to the resources of the municipality," Dodovu said.

The Committee in a statement said, in various interactions with municipalities, the committee had highlighted the importance of a credible and capable administration to improve municipal governance.

"Furthermore, the blueprint for South Africa's development, the National Development Plan, advocates for the state to be capacitated with the skills necessary to drive development. It is in this context that the efforts of nefarious elements to attempt to control recruitment should be stamped out.

"Furthermore, a country experiencing high levels of gender-based violence cannot idly accept such acts, as they undermine women's leadership. The police and society at large must jointly stand against such acts, as they threaten the running of the municipality," it said.

Dodovu called on the Eastern Cape Provincial Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs departments to work hand-in-hand with the South African Police Service to find, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this act.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X