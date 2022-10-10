Somalia: Minister of Agriculture Attends Key Meeting in Kenya

Ahmed Madobe Nunow, the minister of agriculture for the Federal Government of Somalia attended a hybrid regional two-day event on the food crisis in Eastern Africa on 6-7 October 2022.

The Minister delivered a speech at the forum, sharing with the participants the importance of a unified response to recurring droughts in the region.

The WFP and the partners are addressing both the immediate needs of vulnerable people and implementing longer-term solutions to hunger such as building efficient food systems.

Eastern Africa is facing the region's worst drought in 40 years, while conflict and economic shocks continue to push the region further into food crisis.