Eritrea: Funeral Service of Veteran Freedom Fighter Tekeste Baire

8 October 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 08 October 2022- The funeral service of Mr. Tekeste Baire, General Secretary of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, was conducted today, 8 October, at noon at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery in the presence of Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, representatives of regional labor union partners as well as a number of nationals.

Mr. Yosuf Saiq, head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ, Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Mr. Kibreab Kidane, Deputy General Secretary of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, and Mr. Kasahun Folo, President of the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions as well as his daughter Delina Tekeste laid wreath at the cemetery.

Veteran freedom fighter Mr. Tekeste Baire who joined the EPLF in 1976 served his country and people in various capacities at the Eritrean Workers Association in Europe and head of Public Administration in Southern Europe Region.

After Independence, veteran freedom fighter Mr. Tekeste Baire served his country and people with utmost dedication since 1994 as Chairman of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers.

