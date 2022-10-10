Somalia: Somali Soldier Executed for Killing His Army Boss

The Court of First Instance of the Armed Forces on Friday executed a soldier after being found guilty of shooting dead his commander.

Abdinasir Daoud Sheikh Hassan deliberately killed the commander of the 59th unit of the force named Abdi Mohamed Ahmed known as Hurdaye.

Today's execution took place at the Bulusiya school square in Mogadishu and was witnessed by military court officers and some relatives of both sides.

The reason he killed his commander was that he missed his salary and went into a dispute with his commander which led to the shooting.