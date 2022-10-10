Angola Wants to Widen Scientific Cooperation

Malanje — Angola wants to extend the institutional and scientific cooperation through partnerships with foreign leading international universities aiming to improve higher education and technological quality.

This measure is part of the Angolan Executive's priorities for the five-year period of 2022/2027 which also encompasses the training of higher education institutions in several areas, including finance and infrastructure.

This information was advanced this Friday in Malanje Province by the minister of State for Social Area, Dalva Ringote Allen, during the opening session of the 2022/2023 Academic Year, having emphasized that the Executive foresees as well to provide modern academic equipment units of modern teaching support equipment.

"Empowering higher education to place itself as one of the supports of digital transformation, supporting business innovation and increasing the number of business incubators in institutions are also challenges for the next five years", stressed Milton Reis.

Dalva Ringote said that the achievements of this project embody a commitment of the Executive to continue programmes on scientific guidance and training with the creation of internal and external scholarships in the courses of post-graduate, masters, doctorates and post-doctorates in different specialities.

The Minister of State added that science and technology development projects and the sending of 300 best university students each year to the world top universities for enrolment in Masters courses remain in place, with the aim of increasingly promoting teaching in Angolan universities.

On the other hand, she highlighted that in addition to the production of knowledge, the scientists, academics and high education institutions should take into account the promotion of gender equality in scientific research and in the authorship of scientific publications, considering women´s technical capacities and other relevant skills for the country's development.

For the provincial governor of Malanje, Marcos Nhunga, the province takes up the challenge of increasingly raising the quality of higher education and efficiently responding to the citizen´s training demand which also constitutes a driving force in search of solutions to social problems through research and scientific extension.

He stated that it is needed creativity, innovation, increase of the competitiveness of industrial companies, efficiency and risk management, as well as highly qualified human resources, so for that universities are called into action.

"Universities are the driving force of knowledge and on them depends the capacity to promote the diversified development of the society", stressed the Malanje governor, adding that for this fact, the government will do everything in order to transform the Queen Njinga-a-Mbande University (URNM) of Malanje, to become one of the most modern and reputed educational institutions of the country, aiming for the promotion of local development.

On the other hand, Marcos Nhunga emphasized the fact that in the near future, Malanje will have a university campus to be built close to the Institute of Agro-Food Technology, for which he appealed to the academic community to engage hard in university education to respond to the challenges of the province.

The opening session of the academic year was marked with messages from the university teachers and students communities of the country and was witnessed by rectors, teachers and academics from the various university regions of the country.