Mozambique: The Impact of Economic Empowerment On the Lives of Women and Girls in Mozambique

In Mozambique, with the support of the Spotlight Initiative, thousands of women and girls have joined Village Savings and Loan Associations, enabling them to open and manage their own businesses.

Economic empowerment as a long-term recovery measure brings significant changes in the lives of women and girls, improving their quality of life and that of their families, reducing gender-based violence, promoting sustainable development and strengthening economies.

In 2021 alone, more than 9,000 Mozambican women and girls were reached by multiple interventions for their economic empowerment in the three Spotlight Initiative implementing provinces - Gaza, Manica and Nampula.

In Manica, one of the Spotlight Initiative's partners Girl Child Rights (GCR), has facilitated Business and Savings training for 1800 women and girls. In this video*, some of them share the impact of these interventions on their lives.

The Spotlight Initiative is a global initiative of the United Nations which has received generous support from the European Union. It aims to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. In Mozambique, the Spotlight Initiative is led by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Action (MGCAS) in partnership with the United Nations and civil society organizations (CSOs).

*Video produced by GCR in partnership with the Spotlight Initiative