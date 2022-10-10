Rwanda: Cogebanque Joins Rwandans to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Cogebanque Plc, on October 8, joined the Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa (BCIEA) and different Rwandans for Ulinzi Walk, an initiative that aims to raise breast cancer awareness.

The walk saw over 200 attendees departing from Green Hills Academy, Nyarutarama to Kigali Convention Centre, Kimihurura.

It was part of the commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (The Pink Month) which aims to educate people about the disease, including early screening as well as signs and symptoms associated with it.

According to Guillaume Habarugira, Chief Executive Officer of Cogebanque Plc, the bank decided to support the initiative because they know that financial wellbeing is interrelated with health wellbeing.

"You have to have a healthy life before you can think of your finance," he said. "We would like our customers to take care of their health as much as they take care of their finances."

Habarugira also stressed the importance of doing check-up, urging people to go for it, especially for breast cancer.

"Prevention is better than cure. We are encouraging customers and staff to be aware and get tested because breast cancer can be cured if detected earlier enough," he said.

Phillippa Kibugu-Decuir, Founder and CEO of BCIEA, asserted that her initiative usually organises the walk every year because "the lack of awareness in Rwanda is resulting in late presentation of the disease- where the disease spreads out into other body organs, making treatment difficult and sometimes resulting in death."

"With the awareness," she continued. "We are telling people three things: love yourself, know yourself and get checked. With awareness, you can get screened and know the condition of your body before any disease attacks it. That's why early detection saves lives."

Decuir also noted that the Ulinzi Walk helps Rwandans to become aware of breast cancer and practice early detection strategies, which she said helps in curbing the impact of the disease in the country.

Christine Byukusenge represented Ubushobozi, a women-cooperative based in Musanze.

Talking about the importance of being part of the initiative, she said that as mothers, they are aware of the effects of breast cancer hence joined Ulinzi Walk to learn more about it, especially how they can prevent breast cancer.

She urged fellow women and girls to also attend awareness campaigns to understand the prevention measures, treatment and early detection of the disease.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NCDs Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Favour Ssali Heta, a student at Green Hills Academy, is also aware of the struggles that come with having breast cancer as well as the heartbreaks the disease causes different families - something he said lured him to participate in the walk.

"I also learned," he continued. "That breast cancer can affect men. That awakened me to become more involved in the campaign so that I can raise awareness and show breast cancer survivors that we are together in this."

Over 200 attendees participated in a walk, departing from Green Hills Academy, Nyarutarama to Kigali Convention Centre, Kimihurura.

Phillippa Kibugu-Decuir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa, asserted that her initiative usually organises the walk every year because "the lack of awareness in Rwanda.

Follow @patricknimpa