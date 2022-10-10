Rwanda: Nyabihu - Where Men 'Lead By Example' in Fight Against Stunting

Shadrach Ndinayo is excited when he talks about his role in preparing a balanced diet for young kids in his village in Nyabihu District, one of the biggest producers of potatoes in Rwanda.

A resident of Mukamira Sector, Ndinayo is one of the men called Bandebereho (or lead by example) who are the first to directly get involved in the fight against stunting in Nyabihu.

Thanks to different initiatives, including the engagement of men, the district has reduced child stunting by nearly 13 per cent in five years, making its campaign one of the most effective.

In 2015, child stunting stood at 59 percent in Nyabihu District, well above the national average, which was at 38 percent. In 2020, the rate declined to 46.7 per cent.

A recent survey by the Rwanda Biomedical Centre found that stunting has been reduced to 33.3 per cent.

"We have understood that the wellbeing of our children requires the efforts of both men and women," says Ndinayo, the father of a child who once had nutrition issues.

"When it is my turn to cook food or when my wife is busy doing other chores, I feed the kids and look after them because she can't do all the work alone."

Ndinayo also takes part in the activities at the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centres in his village, a task he says other men should feel comfortable to embrace.

"For us, the men who have changed the attitude, it is our responsibility to encourage other men in the fight against malnutrition and stunting."

There are about 19 home-based ECD Centres in Jaba cell, where Ndinayo lives. Seven men work with women to prepare a balanced diet for the 115 kids attending the centre.

"When we started the ECD programme, men were not willing to join us," says Denise Mukamusoni, who coordinates the ECD centres. "But with time, more men are joining us and are interested in taking part in all the activities," she said.

Through a World Bank-funded project to eradicate stunting in 13 districts, the kids also benefit from the government-supplied fortified porridge flour, called Shisha Kibondo.

The national stunting rate was at 38 per cent in 2015, before falling down to 33 per cent in 2020. The government's target is to reduce the stunting rate to 19 per cent in 2024.

According to district officials, the number continues to decline, with the help of community health workers who screen-test the children every month.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Rwanda Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The different interventions are delivering results due to the fact that the parents of the children with nutrition issues take the issue of stunting seriously, said Pascal Simpenzwe, the vice mayor in charge of social affairs.

"The role of both men and women in the fight against stunting in our district shows that there's a positive mind-set change among the population, and this will enable us to drive down the rate of stunted children to the targeted 19 per cent," Simpenzwe said.

Shadrach Ndinayo prepares food for children at one home-based ECD centre in Mukamira Sector, Nyabihu District.

A resident of Mukamira Sector, Ndinayo is one of the men who are the first to directly get involved in the fight against stunting in Nyabihu District.