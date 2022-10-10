Rwanda: Bugesera Striker Chukwuma Reveals How Club Defeated APR

Bugesera FC winger Chukwuma Odili has hinted on why his side was able to defeat APR FC in the outstanding Rwanda Premier League game in Nyamata on Friday.

The Nigerian import was arguably the best player on the field as a struggling Bugesera side pulled magic with a convincing 2-1 win over the defending champions.

"The moment I saw the APR team on the field, I told my other colleagues that they were young like us and we could beat them," Chukwuma told Times Sport.

"Previously, they had experienced players but now they have only young players so I told my teammates that we should not be afraid of them."

"Even when they scored the first goal, I still had the belief that we were going to score two and win the game and it happened," He added.

Bugesera had not beaten APR in Nyamata in their last five attempts, losing four and drawing one prior to this season's game.

The Nyamata based club have now recorded two wins and two defeats in four league games.