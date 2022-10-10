Rwanda: Confederation Cup - the Battle Is Not Yet Over, As Kigali Coach Says

AS Kigali head Coach Andre Casa Mbungo still holds on to the hope that his side can make a surprise comeback to dump Al Nasr out of the CAF Confederation Cup.

AS Kigali will go into the return leg after a goalless draw at Huye Stadium on Saturday. The second leg is scheduled for October 16 in Libya.

"It's absurd that we didn't win the tie despite putting on a good display. We played a good game and failed to score at home so we need to prepare for the return leg so that we can get away because we still have a chance of eliminating them if we can get goals and stop Al Nasr from scoring," Mbungo said.

The Kigali City-sponsored club was the better side on the day but failed to translate the dominance into goals as they squandered all the chances.

"I have no doubt that we have the ability to knock Al Nasr out of the competition. I don't think we have any problem because we have reliable players who can make deference anytime," He added

AS Kigali is seeking to follow in the footsteps of Rayon Sports which reached the group stages of the CAF Confederation in 2018.

In 2013, Mbungo had a good run in the same competition with AS Kigali reaching the third round.

The City of Kigali sponsored side advanced to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating ASAS DJIBOUTI Telecom of Djibouti 1-0 to advance on a 1-0 aggregate score after two matches.