Djibouti: Seven Killed in Armed Attack On Army, IGAD Says Attack 'Criminal and Cowardly'

Addis Abeba — The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, condemned the attack by armed group on the Tadjourah Regiment of the Djibouti army at Garabistan. IGAD denounced the attack in the "strongest terms possible" and called it "criminal and cowardly".

Djibouti's Ministry of Defense said seven soldiers were killed in the armed attack on Saturday 06 October, which also injured four soldiers; six others are reported missing.

The Ministry blamed the attack on the "Armed FRUD", a splinter rebel group of the Front for the Restoration and Democracy, which claims fighting for the interests of Afar people. The Ministry accuses the group of conducting "odious and criminal acts of terrorizing and looting people from remote areas of the country." Reinforcements was sent out, it said, and "the pursuit is underway."

Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti, on his part vowed that "all these miscreants will be prosecuted, arrested and brought to justice."

"Djibouti is an oasis of peace and plays an important role in promoting peaceful coexistence in the region," Workneh said. "Those who committed this criminal act should be made to face justice."