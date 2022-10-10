Tunisia: Olive Harvest Estimated At 28 Thousand Tonnes in Silianna

10 October 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The olive harvest in the Siliana governorate is estimated at 28.000 tonnes of olive (5.7 thousand tonnes of olive oil), against 20.000 tonnes of olive last season (4 thousand tonnes of olive oil), Head of the Local Authority for Agricultural Development Khaled Badreddine said Monday.

Siliana counts 26 olive trees with an extraction capacity of 2.103 tonnes/24h and a storage rate of 6.650 tonnes, he pointed out to TAP.

The official further indicated that the drought reported during the fruit ripening period, the lack of qualified workforce for the pruning of olive trees and the high prices of equipment to improve the prodution are among the challenges facing the olive oil sector, causing a drop in the prodcution in terms of volume and quality.

