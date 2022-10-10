South Africa: Stage Two Load Shedding to Return

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight every evening until Wednesday.

This as the power utility lifted load shedding over the weekend for the first time in at least three weeks after recovering some generation capacity.

Eskom said the load shedding will allow it to further replenish its reserves.

"To the extent possible, Eskom will endeavour to limit load shedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population. The load shedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity. Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur," the power utility said.

By Sunday afternoon, Eskom had lost some 14 061 MW of energy due to breakdowns with a further 5 487MW offline due to maintenance.

The energy producer said, however, that some generation capacity has been brought back online over the weekend.

"Since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service. A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs.

"Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns," Eskom said.